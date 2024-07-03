Ukraine imports record daily amount of electricity

Ukraine is expecting to import a record amount of electricity from five European countries on 3 July.

Source: a statement from Ukrenergo’s press service

Details: The statement says imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova are expected to total 34,263 MWh with a maximum capacity of up to 1,694 MW in some hours.

Advertisement:

This is a record figure.

Background:

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian government is currently in the process of obtaining approval from the European Union to increase electricity imports to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!