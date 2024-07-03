Russians trying to increase offensive efforts on Kharkiv front

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces are trying to increase the pace of offensive operations and they have also redeployed units from the Kupiansk front.

Source: Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, representative of the communications department of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, writes Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "On our front, the enemy is attempting to intensify offensive activities. Attempting to infiltrate our forces' defences or reclaim lost positions.

Setting an objective of breaking through our defence, the enemy replaced the assault units that lost all combat capabilities. They continue to attack [Ukraine’s] defence forces."

Details: Sarantsev reported that six Russian assaults had been thwarted in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Liptsy since the start of the day on 3 July.

The official emphasised that the Russians are forced to deploy reserves or shift soldiers from other sectors of the front. Sarantsev also recalled that the Russian forces relocated three assault groups from the 138th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Russian armed forces to Vovchansk.

The Russians transferred units from the First Motorised Rifle Battalion towards the area around Hlyboke. Sarantsev explained that these units were transferred from another front, specifically from Kupiansk.

