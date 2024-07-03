All Sections
Russians drop 4 aerial bombs on village of Slatyne, causing fire

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 July 2024, 23:19
Slatyne on the Deep State map

The Russians dropped four aerial bombs on the village of Slatyne in Derhachi hromada, Kharkiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers dropped four aerial bombs on Slatyne. The bomb type is being specified.

As a result of the strikes, at least 10 houses, in particular residential buildings, were damaged in different districts of the village, as well as several civilian infrastructure facilities. There was no information about the casualties.

A fire broke out at a farm, and it is being contained by the fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine."

