Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 July 2024, 16:26
State Duma of the Russian Federation. Photo: RIA Novosti

The State Duma (the lower house of the Russian Parliament) has adopted a law in the first reading and in general requiring MPs to approve their visits abroad, citing the risks of incarceration overseas.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Quote: "The document amends the federal law On the Status of a Senator of the Russian Federation and the Status of an MP of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and states that senators’ and MPs’ powers may be revoked ahead of schedule if they have not received permission to travel abroad.

The mechanism and timing of coordination will be determined separately by the State Duma and Federation Council. The law goes into effect on the date of its official publication."

Details: According to Vasily Piskarev, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, "this decision is dictated by security issues, both of the state and those travelling abroad themselves," as the "Kyiv regime" sentenced a number of MPs to long prison terms.

Piskarev also stated that this decision was motivated by the need to ensure the state's security, "since all State Duma MPs and senators, in fact, have access to state secrets".

Furthermore, according to Meduza, citing TASS, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ordered that the issue of prohibiting MPs from travelling outside Russia for a set length of time after their terms expired be resolved.

Subjects: Russia
