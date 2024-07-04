"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender

Yurii Sichka suffered a severe wound to the chest near Bakhmut. Photo: Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery

Details: Surgeons at the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery have performed heart surgery on 49-year-old Ukrainian defender Yurii Sichka without chest incision. They used intravascular access through the arm.

Quote: "According to our data, this is the first case in the world when such a surgery was performed in this way," the Amosov Institute reported.

Doctors say that Yurii Sichka is a former technical worker at a school in Vinnytsia Oblast. He sustained a severe chest wound near Bakhmut when he was helping to evacuate the bodies of the dead. A Russian shell pierced through his lung and lodged into his heart.

Advertisement:

Doctors in the city of Dnipro performed an emergency surgery that saved the soldier's life, but a dangerous hole remained in his heart artery, through which blood entered the heart cavity. This posed a serious threat to his life. Given the complexity of the situation, the soldier was transported to Kyiv.

There, cardiac surgeons decided to perform surgery without cutting the chest using intravascular access through the arm. This method did not require general anaesthesia.

After the surgery, Yurii is feeling well. He is undergoing rehabilitation.

Advertisement:

Background:

Recently, doctors saved 71-year-old Nataliia Mykhailenko, who developed acute mesenteric thrombosis in early June in Lviv. This disease is fatal in 80-90% of cases.

Support UP or become our patron!