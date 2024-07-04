All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 17:31
For the first time in the world: Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
Yurii Sichka suffered a severe wound to the chest near Bakhmut. Photo: Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery

Details: Surgeons at the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery have performed heart surgery on 49-year-old Ukrainian defender Yurii Sichka without chest incision. They used intravascular access through the arm.

Quote: "According to our data, this is the first case in the world when such a surgery was performed in this way," the Amosov Institute reported.

Doctors say that Yurii Sichka is a former technical worker at a school in Vinnytsia Oblast. He sustained a severe chest wound near Bakhmut when he was helping to evacuate the bodies of the dead. A Russian shell pierced through his lung and lodged into his heart.

Advertisement:

Doctors in the city of Dnipro performed an emergency surgery that saved the soldier's life, but a dangerous hole remained in his heart artery, through which blood entered the heart cavity. This posed a serious threat to his life. Given the complexity of the situation, the soldier was transported to Kyiv.

There, cardiac surgeons decided to perform surgery without cutting the chest using intravascular access through the arm. This method did not require general anaesthesia.

After the surgery, Yurii is feeling well. He is undergoing rehabilitation.

Advertisement:

Background:

Recently, doctors saved 71-year-old Nataliia Mykhailenko, who developed acute mesenteric thrombosis in early June in Lviv. This disease is fatal in 80-90% of cases.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: