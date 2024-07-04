All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone bombs 2 civilians in Kherson

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 4 July 2024, 19:28
Russian drone bombs 2 civilians in Kherson
Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian occupation forces have deployed a drone to attack two civilians in the southern city of Kherson, causing injuries of varying severity.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "Russian forces deployed a drone to attack two civilians in Kherson. Explosives dropped from the drone caused men, aged 61 and 65, to sustain injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said both men sustained blast injuries, brain injuries and contusions.

One of the men also had his face, chest and abdomen injured, while the other suffered injuries to his upper arm and leg.

Background: Earlier, the Russian military attacked a resident of Antonivka village in Kherson Oblast with a drone, and the man was hospitalised

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Kherson
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipro and Kherson as Russia launches missile and drone attack – photos
Woman killed in Kherson by Russian attack, number of casualties increases
Russians heavily bombard Kherson, injuring people – video
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: