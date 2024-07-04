Russian drone bombs 2 civilians in Kherson

Russian occupation forces have deployed a drone to attack two civilians in the southern city of Kherson, causing injuries of varying severity.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "Russian forces deployed a drone to attack two civilians in Kherson. Explosives dropped from the drone caused men, aged 61 and 65, to sustain injuries."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said both men sustained blast injuries, brain injuries and contusions.

One of the men also had his face, chest and abdomen injured, while the other suffered injuries to his upper arm and leg.

Background: Earlier, the Russian military attacked a resident of Antonivka village in Kherson Oblast with a drone, and the man was hospitalised.

