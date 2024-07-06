Explosion rocks Sumy, water supply cut off, city partially without power

The sounds of explosions and the operation of air defence systems were heard in the city of Sumy on the night of 5-6 July; the city was partially without power, and the water supply was cut off as well.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "An explosion and air defence response [to an attack] were heard in Sumy."

Advertisement:

Update: Subsequently, Suspilne reported new explosions in Sumy, as well as the fact that the city was partially without power.

Also, Suspilne noted with reference to the city's water supply company, all water supply facilities were without power and the water supply in the city had been temporarily cut off.

Support UP or become our patron!