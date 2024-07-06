All Sections
Russians suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge, explosions rock Sevastopol

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 00:58
Explosions in Sevastopol. Stock photo: Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind)

The Russians once again suspended traffic on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on the night of 5-6 July, and social media reported the sounds of explosions in the city of Sevastopol.

Source: local news outlet Crimean Bridge: Operational Information on Telegram; Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), a local news outlet

Details: The Russians suspended traffic on the Crimean Bridge for a little while on the night of 5-6 July.

At the same time, the Krymskiy Veter outlet reported that two distant explosions from the sea were heard in Sevastopol from the direction of Orlivka at 00:20. Meanwhile, the sound of a fighter jet taking off from Belbek airfield was heard at 23:55.

Subjects: Crimeaoccupationexplosion
Crimea
Russians seize house of Ukrainian Crimean Tatar singer Jamala in Crimea
Family of Crimean Tatar leader recently freed from Russian captivity leave occupied Crimea – photo
UK Defence Intelligence analyses how Russia steals minerals from occupied Ukraine
