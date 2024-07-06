All Sections
Explosions heard in Poltava Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 01:22
Explosions heard in Poltava Oblast
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The sound of an explosion has been heard in Poltava Oblast after an air-raid warning was announced due to a threat of Russian Shahed drones on the night of 5-6 July.

Source: Suspilne Poltava

Quote: "The sound of an explosion was heard in Kremenchuk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Local residents reported this to Suspilne."

