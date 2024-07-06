Russians strengthen defence along Crimean coast – Atesh resistance movement, photos

Members of the Atesh resistance movement record a steady increase in defensive positions along the Crimean coast.

Source: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Quote: "While the occupation authorities try to convince the population that there is no threat of a Ukrainian army landing operation, the number of defensive positions along the coastline is growing every day.

In Yevpatoriia and Yalta, the Russians engage civilian contractors to equip firing and defensive positions."

Details: According to the resistance movement, there are rumours among the Russians that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forming a "striking fist" for an autumn breakthrough towards Crimea and cutting the land corridor on the Kherson front.

