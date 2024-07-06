All Sections
New UK PM and European Commission president discuss support for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 6 July 2024, 16:52
Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has had a telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (EC).

Source: press service of the UK prime minister, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen congratulated Starmer on his election victory.

The leaders discussed areas of close cooperation between the UK and the EU, including support for Ukraine, climate change and regional security.

They also stressed the importance of the unique relationship between the UK and the EU in addressing these challenges.

Starmer and von der Leyen agreed to remain in close contact and said they look forward to meeting in person in the near future.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly had a phone call with Starmer on the day he was elected as the new UK prime minister.
  • On Friday, Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting with the King.

