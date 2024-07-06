All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian embassy urges Bulgarian politicians not to exploit topic of war for personal gain

Saturday, 6 July 2024, 21:03
Ukrainian embassy urges Bulgarian politicians not to exploit topic of war for personal gain
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria has urged Bulgarian officials and political forces to refrain from exploiting the topic of the war in Ukraine for political purposes.

Source: the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Bulgaria, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the Ukrainian embassy reacted to the statement by Dimitar Glavchev, Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister, saying that Sofia would propose to start peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the NATO summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Bulgaria calls on all officials and all political forces in Bulgaria to refrain from exploiting the war for political purposes," the statement said.

The embassy emphasised that Ukrainians pay the most terrible price every day in their efforts to stop the aggressor, stating that calls to limit or halt assistance to Ukraine effectively encourage support for Russia.

The Ukrainian diplomats expressed their gratitude for Glavchev's attendance at the Peace Summit and for the political, financial, energy, humanitarian and practical defence support provided, and urged Bulgaria's political forces and civil society to consolidate their efforts to strengthen assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: Glavchev announced that at the NATO summit in Washington, Bulgaria would propose to start peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He said he sincerely believed that Sofia should be in favour of peace talks, with Bulgaria acting as a mediator.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that in order to achieve a peaceful solution in Ukraine, NATO members should provide Ukraine with military support, which, he added, was exactly what the Alliance countries have been doing.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: