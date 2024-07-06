Ukrainian embassy urges Bulgarian politicians not to exploit topic of war for personal gain

The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria has urged Bulgarian officials and political forces to refrain from exploiting the topic of the war in Ukraine for political purposes.

Source: the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Bulgaria, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the Ukrainian embassy reacted to the statement by Dimitar Glavchev, Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister, saying that Sofia would propose to start peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the NATO summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Bulgaria calls on all officials and all political forces in Bulgaria to refrain from exploiting the war for political purposes," the statement said.

The embassy emphasised that Ukrainians pay the most terrible price every day in their efforts to stop the aggressor, stating that calls to limit or halt assistance to Ukraine effectively encourage support for Russia.

The Ukrainian diplomats expressed their gratitude for Glavchev's attendance at the Peace Summit and for the political, financial, energy, humanitarian and practical defence support provided, and urged Bulgaria's political forces and civil society to consolidate their efforts to strengthen assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: Glavchev announced that at the NATO summit in Washington, Bulgaria would propose to start peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He said he sincerely believed that Sofia should be in favour of peace talks, with Bulgaria acting as a mediator.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that in order to achieve a peaceful solution in Ukraine, NATO members should provide Ukraine with military support, which, he added, was exactly what the Alliance countries have been doing.

Support UP or become our patron!