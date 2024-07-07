Russians bombard 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

Aftermath of Russian attack in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

During the past day, the Russians launched 26 attacks on the hromadas of Sumy Oblast, using drones and dropping explosives. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Seventy-six explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were targeted."

Details: The Russians bombarded Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery and mortars, striking it with two FPV (first-person view) drones and causing 31 explosions.

The Russians used six air-dropped mines on Myropillia hromada.

They targeted Znob-Novhorodske hromada with tubed artillery, resulting in seven explosions.

Fourteen explosions were recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of artillery and mortar fire.

Four explosions happened in Krasnopillia hromada as a result of an explosive device dropped from a UAV and FPV-drone strikes.

The Russians fired mortars in Esman hromada, which resulted in five explosions.

In Bilopillia hromada, there was mortar fire, artillery shelling and FPV drone strikes, which caused 12 explosions.

