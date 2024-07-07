Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day
Sunday, 7 July 2024, 07:32
Russian forces have lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 40 artillery systems, over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 550,990 (+1,150) people;
- 8,155 (+2) tanks;
- 15,645 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,937 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 879 (+1) air defence systems;
- 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,862 (+53) tactical UAVs;
- 2,352 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,103 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,495 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.
