Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day

Russian forces have lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 40 artillery systems, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 550,990 (+1,150) people;

8,155 (+2) tanks;

15,645 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

14,937 (+40) artillery systems;

1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

879 (+1) air defence systems;

360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,862 (+53) tactical UAVs;

2,352 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,103 (+50) vehicles and tankers;

2,495 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

