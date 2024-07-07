All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 July 2024, 07:32
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 40 artillery systems, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 550,990 (+1,150) people;
  • 8,155 (+2) tanks;
  • 15,645 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,937 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 879 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,862 (+53) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,352 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,103 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,495 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Russia
Russians steal another batch of Ukrainian grain from occupied Donetsk Oblast, Resistance Centre reports
US reacts to Orbán's trip to Moscow
Rolling blackouts introduced in Russia's Rostov Oblast
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: