All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Ukraine's Pavlohrad with missiles

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 July 2024, 07:50
Russians strike Ukraine's Pavlohrad with missiles
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad overnight, with the debris damaging four houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The air defence forces were operating day and night. Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed one missile and a reconnaissance drone.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, there are casualties in Nikopol district. Three women aged 38, 65, and 71 were injured in the district centre during the evening and early morning bombardment."

Details: Lysak reported that the Russians attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Multiple-launch rocket systems were also deployed.

Premises belonging to three businesses were damaged in the city, as well as a college building, a kindergarten, and a garage cooperative. A gas pipeline, three sheds and ten individual residences were all damaged. A car was destroyed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The firefighters’ appliances were also damaged. After one of the strikes, they were extinguishing a fire in a house when the enemy struck again. The firefighters were able to take cover."

Details: Lysak stated that there was also activity in Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] No one was injured there, and experts are investigating the aftermath of the strikes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strikeattack
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sounds of explosions heard in Ukraine's Pavlohrad
Russian attack on Nikopol injures 7 civilians
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman, damaging infrastructure, power lines and gym – photos
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: