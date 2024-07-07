Russians strike Ukraine's Pavlohrad with missiles

The Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad overnight, with the debris damaging four houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The air defence forces were operating day and night. Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed one missile and a reconnaissance drone.

Meanwhile, there are casualties in Nikopol district. Three women aged 38, 65, and 71 were injured in the district centre during the evening and early morning bombardment."

Details: Lysak reported that the Russians attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Multiple-launch rocket systems were also deployed.

Premises belonging to three businesses were damaged in the city, as well as a college building, a kindergarten, and a garage cooperative. A gas pipeline, three sheds and ten individual residences were all damaged. A car was destroyed.

Quote: "The firefighters’ appliances were also damaged. After one of the strikes, they were extinguishing a fire in a house when the enemy struck again. The firefighters were able to take cover."

Details: Lysak stated that there was also activity in Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] No one was injured there, and experts are investigating the aftermath of the strikes.

