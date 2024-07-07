Ukraine's air defence downs all Russian kamikaze drones launched overnight
Sunday, 7 July 2024, 08:23
The Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 6-7 July 2024, all of which were shot down.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: The Ukrainian military pointed out that all UAVs had been launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast.
Advertisement:
13 Shahed UAVs were shot down during combat operations in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!