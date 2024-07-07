Ukraine's air defence downs all Russian kamikaze drones launched overnight

The Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 6-7 July 2024, all of which were shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian military pointed out that all UAVs had been launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

13 Shahed UAVs were shot down during combat operations in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

