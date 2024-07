Russia attacked more than 80 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on 6 July

Map of attacks on 6 July. Photo: Military Media Centre of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Russia attacked 130 settlements and 83 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on 6 July.

Source: Military Media Centre of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: In total, over the past day, Russian troops fired on 10 oblasts of Ukraine.

The Russians used various types of weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRSs, UAVs, SAMs, and tactical aircraft.

