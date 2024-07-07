Ukrainian forces comment on situation in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast: no Russians inside city

Ukraine's defence forces control the situation near the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, where fighting continues and Russian troops have not made any territorial gains.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "The situation around the city of Toretsk remains controlled by the defence forces. It should be noted and emphasised that the enemy has not had any territorial successes so far; there are no Russian troops in the city."

Details: Voloshyn stressed that the Russians are trying to exert pressure in this area, and fighting continues in this part of the war zone.

"Active hostilities continue every day. Combat engagements with the enemy are taking place on the outskirts of the city," the spokesman noted.

Voloshyn added that Russian forces are trying to capture the city, disregarding the losses among their personnel and equipment. They are looking for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence, deploying conscripts and former convicts to attack.

"Storm Z and Storm V units [Russian paramilitary formations consisting of convicts] have been deployed, which are being used as assault units and are often employed to identify positions or clear the territory of mines. The invaders carry out many cannon fodder assaults using mobile fire groups," Ukrainian forces stressed.

Background: On the night of 2-3 July, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Russian military command intends to use the offensive on Toretsk to create operational opportunities to advance either in the area of Chasiv Yar or Avdiivka.

