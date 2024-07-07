Russian evening attacks on Nikopol injure 4 people, including 10-year-old boy – photos
Sunday, 7 July 2024, 22:44
Four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sunday evening as a result of Russian attacks.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Four people were injured in Nikopol in the evening, including a 10-year-old boy.
There are three women among the casualties, aged 41, 64 and 81. They have shrapnel injuries and burns."
Details: Lysak added that an apartment building and private houses were damaged in Nikopol, and a fire broke out in one of the yards. Outbuildings and greenhouses were also damaged.
