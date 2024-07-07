All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian evening attacks on Nikopol injure 4 people, including 10-year-old boy – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 July 2024, 22:44
Russian evening attacks on Nikopol injure 4 people, including 10-year-old boy – photos
Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhiy Lysak on Telegram

Four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sunday evening as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

наслідки обстрілів у Нікополі, фото: Сергій Лисак у Telegram
Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "Four people were injured in Nikopol in the evening, including a 10-year-old boy.

Advertisement:

There are three women among the casualties, aged 41, 64 and 81. They have shrapnel injuries and burns."

Details: Lysak added that an apartment building and private houses were damaged in Nikopol, and a fire broke out in one of the yards. Outbuildings and greenhouses were also damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Nikopolwar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman, damaging infrastructure, power lines and gym – photos
Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage
Russian troops attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: