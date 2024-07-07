Russian evening attacks on Nikopol injure 4 people, including 10-year-old boy – photos

Aftermath of the attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhiy Lysak on Telegram

Four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sunday evening as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four people were injured in Nikopol in the evening, including a 10-year-old boy.

There are three women among the casualties, aged 41, 64 and 81. They have shrapnel injuries and burns."

Details: Lysak added that an apartment building and private houses were damaged in Nikopol, and a fire broke out in one of the yards. Outbuildings and greenhouses were also damaged.

