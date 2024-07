Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Open sources

An explosion occurred in the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 7-8 July.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: The explosion occurred after the military warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s southern oblasts.

