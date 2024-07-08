Zelenskyy: We will continue to strengthen Ukrainian Navy together with UK and Netherlands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv will strengthen its naval fleet together with the UK and the Netherlands.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media following meetings with the defence ministers of both countries and the Dutch foreign minister in Odesa

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would continue to strengthen its navy in cooperation with the UK and the Netherlands.

"There are promising new developments in our cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy indicated that he had discussed strengthening air defence with the ministers of these countries, calling it an absolute priority. He thanked them for their readiness to take the next steps, including the F-16s.

Today in Odesa, on the day of our Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we express our gratitude to all our naval warriors and engage in negotiations to ensure that Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including our Navy, receive even greater capabilities.



We also welcomed the new… pic.twitter.com/jWKvaXOSDt Advertisement: July 7, 2024

Background:

The day before, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans from the new Dutch government made their first foreign visit to Ukraine, just days after being sworn in.

Veldkamp said that during the trip they were shown a thermal power plant destroyed by attacks and that this underscored the importance of more support for Ukraine, including strengthening its air defences.

"The Netherlands is contributing with F-16s and Patriot systems," he said at the time.

At the same time, new UK Defence Secretary John Healey pledged to increase support for Ukraine during a visit to Odesa, less than 48 hours after his appointment, announcing a military aid package.

