All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: We will continue to strengthen Ukrainian Navy together with UK and Netherlands

Andrii SynyavskyiMonday, 8 July 2024, 10:50
Zelenskyy: We will continue to strengthen Ukrainian Navy together with UK and Netherlands
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv will strengthen its naval fleet together with the UK and the Netherlands.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media following meetings with the defence ministers of both countries and the Dutch foreign minister in Odesa

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would continue to strengthen its navy in cooperation with the UK and the Netherlands.

Advertisement:

"There are promising new developments in our cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy indicated that he had discussed strengthening air defence with the ministers of these countries, calling it an absolute priority. He thanked them for their readiness to take the next steps, including the F-16s.

Background:

  • The day before, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans from the new Dutch government made their first foreign visit to Ukraine, just days after being sworn in.
  • Veldkamp said that during the trip they were shown a thermal power plant destroyed by attacks and that this underscored the importance of more support for Ukraine, including strengthening its air defences.
  • "The Netherlands is contributing with F-16s and Patriot systems," he said at the time. 
  • At the same time, new UK Defence Secretary John Healey pledged to increase support for Ukraine during a visit to Odesa, less than 48 hours after his appointment, announcing a military aid package.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: