Ukrainian Railways to provide shelter and railway transport for families who stayed in Kyiv children's hospital

The wreckage of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: SES of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ or Ukrainian Railways) will provide shelter in the lounge areas of a nearby railway station and, if necessary, take all families who stayed in the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital wherever they need to go.

Source: a statement from the UZ press service

Details: "Many of the patients and families who stayed at Okhmatdyt are visitors [to Kyiv]. Our railway station is close by, and UZ will shelter and transport all those who have such an urgent need," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia will arrange transportation by car or minibus from any location (passengers are required to notify UZ separately if medical transport is needed), provide accommodation and meals in the station's lounge area, and arrange travelling by train to their homes or other treatment destinations as required.

The on-duty phone number (24/7) is +38 099 425 64 52.

"UZ's friends and partners from the World Central Kitchen are already on the spot, providing doctors and first responders with hot meals," the press service said.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike targeted the premises of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, leading to casualties.

