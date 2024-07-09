Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost over 553,000 soldiers killed and wounded in total, as well as more than 15,000 artillery systems and 8,178 tanks, since the start of its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 553,410 (+1,220) people;

8,178 (+7) tanks;

15,704 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

15,015 (+49) artillery systems;

1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

880 (+0) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,922 (+29) operational-tactical UAVs;

2,389 (+36) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,212 (+62) vehicles and tankers;

2,516 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

