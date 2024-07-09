Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 07:28
Russian forces have lost over 553,000 soldiers killed and wounded in total, as well as more than 15,000 artillery systems and 8,178 tanks, since the start of its full-scale war in Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 553,410 (+1,220) people;
- 8,178 (+7) tanks;
- 15,704 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,015 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 880 (+0) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,922 (+29) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 2,389 (+36) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,212 (+62) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,516 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
