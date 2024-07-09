Russians increase number of attacks on Kupiansk front, meanwhile Ukrainian defenders repel 43 assaults on Pokrovsk front

A total of 141 combat clashes have occurred at the front over the past day. The Russians have increased their number of attacks on the Kupiansk front, while Ukrainian defenders have repelled 43 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their active operations, with a total of nine combat clashes. Fighting took place near the settlements of Tykhe, Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Starytsia and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to seven over the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Berestove, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske and Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled seven Russian assault actions near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 11 Russian attempts to break through the defences near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, Andriivka, Vesele and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Pivdenne, Pivnichne, Toretsk and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Tymofiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Netailove, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences nine times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 10 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Rivnopil, Novosilka and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft operations were active, dropping 14 guided bombs and conducting three airstrikes using unguided rockets.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians launched 18 unguided rockets towards the village of Chumatske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, nine combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Krynky. No positions were lost.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians maintain their military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian troops in terms of personnel and equipment, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

