Zelenskyy informs Canadian PM about strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and Ukraine's need for air defence

European PravdaTuesday, 9 July 2024, 08:51
Volodymyr Zelenslkyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday evening, 8 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy wrote that he informed Trudeau in detail about the brutal Russian strike on Monday, which resulted in significant loss of life and destruction, including a hospital in Kyiv where children are being treated for cancer and other serious health issues.

He reported at least 37 fatalities at the time of the post, including three children. In addition, 170 people were injured, with 13 children among them.

They also discussed joint actions that would provide an adequate and strong response to Russia for this act of terror.

Quote: "I also informed Justin about Ukraine’s current need in strengthening air defence. We will greatly appreciate Canada's assistance in communicating with partners to meet these needs. Importantly, we also coordinated our positions prior to the NATO Summit in Washington."

Background

  • President Joe Biden reacted to the Russian large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July, announcing a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington and new support for Ukraine from NATO.
  • The US and the EU called for an investigation into the strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which has signs of a war crime.

