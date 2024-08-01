Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible – Lithuanian foreign minister on Ukraine receiving F-16s

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has commented on the delivery of the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter)

Quote: "F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible."

Background: Bloomberg sources reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine is expecting to receive six F-16 fighters from its Western partners this summer and up to 20 aircraft by the end of 2024.

On 10 July, the leaders of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, who head the fighter jet coalition, announced that Ukraine will receive its first F-16s this summer.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these fighter jets will be outfitted with sufficient amounts of American weapons.

