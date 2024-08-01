Russia losses another 1,370 soldiers and 42 armoured combat vehicles
Thursday, 1 August 2024, 07:57
Russia has lost 1,370 soldiers, 9 tanks and 42 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 579,490 (+1,370) military personnel;
- 8,399 (+9) tanks;
- 16,203 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,119 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,132 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 907 (+0) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,968 (+115) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,407 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,816 (+77) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,713 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
