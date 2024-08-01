Russia losses another 1,370 soldiers and 42 armoured combat vehicles

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,370 soldiers, 9 tanks and 42 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 579,490 (+1,370) military personnel;

8,399 (+9) tanks;

16,203 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;

16,119 (+33) artillery systems;

1,132 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

907 (+0) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,968 (+115) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,407 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,816 (+77) vehicles and tankers;

2,713 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!