Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on situation in Donbas: Russians suffer great losses but achieve minor success in some areas – photos

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that he worked in Ukraine's east for three days with the brigades which are holding the defence on the Kharkiv and Toretsk fronts.

Source: Syrskyi's Facebook page

Details: Syrskyi stated that the main tasks when working with the brigades was to assess the situation in the combat zone, analyse the efficiency of performing combat actions, solving the issues connected with supplying the units with ammunition, UAVs, radio-electronic warfare systems and assisting the commanders in the organisation of combat action.

Syrskyi noted that combat action of various degrees of intensity is ongoing on all the fronts where the Russian offensive continues. In some areas, at the cost of considerable losses, the Russians did achieve minor success.

Photo: Facebook/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The enemy keeps concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, deploying their most experienced assault units in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences on the Zelanne, Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk axis.

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Kupiansk front near the settlements of Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Makiivka but we hold our positions," Syrskyi said.

He added that the situation on the Siversk front is complicated. The Russians are actively using artillery and conducting assaults, but to no avail. Heavy fighting is also ongoing near a canal on the approaches to the settlement of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, without either of the sides changing their positions.

In addition to this, the Russians are attacking the positions of the Defence Forces near the settlements of Niu-York, Pivdenne and Zalizlne. On the Kharkiv front l, heavy fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, but Russian forces have no success there and suffer significant losses.

Photo: Facebook/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During intense combat actions the tactical positions of troops can change several times a day. As of now, there have been no considerable changes.

The National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Military Police carry out counter-sabotage actions. Their units are currently detecting and neutralising sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy in urban areas on the Toretsk front."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after the Russians' failed assault on Kharkiv in early summer, they changed their main objective, and now their priority is capturing Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Pokrovsk front is constantly mentioned in the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where most Russian attacks are carried out.

