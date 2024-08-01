Ukraine's Kichenok sisters bow out after Olympic tennis doubles quarter-finals

Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok have lost to Spain’s Cristina Bucşa and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the women's doubles quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics.

Details: The game lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes and ended with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 12-10 in Spain’s favour.

Each team won a set, and the outcome of the match was decided in a tiebreak. The Kichenok sisters initially fell behind 1-3, but after that they managed to win six consecutive points. However, they then made five errors, putting the Spaniards ahead. The Ukrainians were able to win back three match points, but eventually they lost the match.

Liyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok served a single ace, committed four double faults, and won 4 out of 7 break points they had.

In the round of 16, the Kichenok sisters defeated the Americans Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in a tiebreak, and in the round of 32, they defeated Zhang Shuai and Zheng Saisai from China.

This is the third time that Ukraine has reached the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the Olympic Games. Besides the Kichenok sisters, who also reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Alona and Kateryna Bondarenko are the only other Ukrainian women to reach this stage – they went on to the semi-finals of the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

