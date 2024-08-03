Russian authorities report fire at oil depot in Belgorod Oblast

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Gubkin district of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Details: An explosion occurred at the oil depot and one of the tanks caught fire. Firefighters, as local authorities reported, supposedly quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Background: On the night of 2-3 August, residents of Russia’s Rostov and Oryol oblasts reported the sounds of drones and explosions. Russian air defence was actively working over the regions.

