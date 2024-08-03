All Sections
Russian authorities report fire at oil depot in Belgorod Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 06:29
Russian authorities report fire at oil depot in Belgorod Oblast
A building that caught fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Gubkin district of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Details: An explosion occurred at the oil depot and one of the tanks caught fire. Firefighters, as local authorities reported, supposedly quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Background: On the night of 2-3 August, residents of Russia’s Rostov and Oryol oblasts reported the sounds of drones and explosions. Russian air defence was actively working over the regions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
