Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers, 56 artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 581,760 (+1,170) military personnel;

8,406 (+4) tanks;

16,238 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

16,217 (+56) artillery systems;

1,135 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

908 (+1) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

13,057 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,410 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,926 (+54) vehicles and tankers;

2,723 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

