Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 07:57
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers, 56 artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 581,760 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 8,406 (+4) tanks;
  • 16,238 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,217 (+56) artillery systems;
  • 1,135 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 908 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,057 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,410 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,926 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,723 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

