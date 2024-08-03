Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers and 56 artillery systems
Saturday, 3 August 2024, 07:57
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers, 56 artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 581,760 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 8,406 (+4) tanks;
- 16,238 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,217 (+56) artillery systems;
- 1,135 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 908 (+1) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,057 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,410 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,926 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,723 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!