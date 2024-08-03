Russian attack on Vinnytsia Oblast: 2 fire trains and 64 firefighters respond to blaze – photos

Two trains belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) were engaged in extinguishing the fire caused by a Russian strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: None of the workers or civilians were injured as a result of the strike and fire.

Two Ukrzaliznytsia fire trains, 64 firefighters and 23 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

