Russian attack on Vinnytsia Oblast: 2 fire trains and 64 firefighters respond to blaze – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 13:00
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two trains belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) were engaged in extinguishing the fire caused by a Russian strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: None of the workers or civilians were injured as a result of the strike and fire. 

Two Ukrzaliznytsia fire trains, 64 firefighters and 23 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

 

