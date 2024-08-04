All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs and air-dropped mines over the past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 01:58
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 37 times over the past 24 hours, launching guided aerial bombs (GABs) and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "126 explosions have been recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske hromadas have been targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians launched an air-dropped mine and First-Person View (FPV) drones on Nova Sloboda hromada.

Krasnopillia hromada was also attacked by FPV drones from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russians targeted Bilopillia hromada with FPV drones, dropped an explosive device from a UAV, and conducted an artillery strike (17 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

Russian forces attacked Druzhba hromada with artillery (5 explosions).

The Russians targeted Khotin hromada with artillery, mortars and FPV drones (19 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada suffered from artillery shelling (10 explosions).

The Russians delivered an airstrike on Myropillia hromada, launching GABs and conducting a mortar bombardment (11 explosions).

Russian forces conducted an attack on Yunakivka hromada, launching GABs and engaging with tank fire (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske hromada was hit by Russian artillery (14 explosions).

Russian forces launched seven air-dropped mines on Velyka Pysarivka hromada. They also attacked the area with FPV drones.

Seredyna-Buda was subjected to an FPV drone attack from the territory of the Russian Federation and a bombardment with multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery (17 explosions).

The Russians launched 13 air-dropped mines on Esman hromada. An FPV drone attack was also recorded.

