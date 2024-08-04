All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 5 UAVs overnight: Ukrainian defenders destroy all drones

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 07:14
Five Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with four missiles and five attack UAVs on the night of 3-4 August. Ukrainian air defence units shot down all Russian drones.

Quote: "On the night of 3-4 August 2024, the enemy launched two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on Kharkiv Oblast, two Kh-59 [air-to-surface] missiles on Poltava Oblast from the airspace of Kursk Oblast [Russia] and five Shahed attack drones from the area of [the city of] Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia."

Details: Oleshchuk noted that five Shahed-131/136 UAVs had been shot down by military assets and personnel from mobile firing groups of Ukraine's defence forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed droneair defence
