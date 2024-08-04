Russia loses 1,150 soldiers, five tanks and 59 artillery systems
Sunday, 4 August 2024, 07:50
Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers, five tanks and 59 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 582,910 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 8,411 (+5) tanks;
- 16,255 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,276 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,138 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 911 (+3) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,103 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,412 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,006 (+80) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,734 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
