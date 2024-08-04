Russia loses 1,150 soldiers, five tanks and 59 artillery systems

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers, five tanks and 59 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 582,910 (+1,150) military personnel;

8,411 (+5) tanks;

16,255 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

16,276 (+59) artillery systems;

1,138 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

911 (+3) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

13,103 (+41) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,412 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,006 (+80) vehicles and tankers;

2,734 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

