US Tomahawk missiles in Germany are a credible deterrent – Germany's foreign minister

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 4 August 2024, 09:01
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has once again defended the agreement with the United States to deploy US long-range missiles on German soil.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Baerbock, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Speaking about the need to deploy long-range missiles in Germany, Baerbock mentioned the threat that Russia poses to European security.

"Making foreign policy today means recognising that the principle of hope will not protect us from [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin's Russia," she said.

The minister believes that Germany is now protecting itself by investing in its own security and strength.

"And this includes the decision to deploy long-range American weapons systems," she added.

Baerbock stressed that Germany needs a "credible deterrent" against Russia, "which also protects the Poles, the Baltic peoples and the Finns – our partners who share a direct border with Russia and have experienced how it is using hybrid measures at the border in recent months".

Background

  • During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was reported that the United States and Germany had agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their partners in the Alliance.
  • The Kremlin has stated that European capitals will be a "potential" target if Tomahawks are deployed.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has said that if US Tomahawk missiles are deployed in Germany, Russia will abandon its "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in Europe.

Subjects: warGermanyUSA
