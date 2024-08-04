All Sections
Russians damage two critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 10:16
Russians damage two critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast and its border area with Russia. Territories marked in green are liberated by the Ukrainian army. Photo: Deepstatemap

The Russian army has attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and artillery, damaging two critical infrastructure facilities. 

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) 

Details: In particular, the Russians attacked Myropillia with a mortar and a guided aerial bomb. As a result, two buildings were destroyed, and tractors, minibuses and a car were damaged. 

Two explosions were recorded in Manukhivka, which was probably attacked by an FPV (first-person view) drone. 

The attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility and a post office building. 

In addition, an attack with tubed artillery was recorded in Druzhba, Shostka district, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged there.

Information about the dead or injured among the local population is being clarified.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattack
