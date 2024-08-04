Russians damage two critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
The Russian army has attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and artillery, damaging two critical infrastructure facilities.
Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)
Details: In particular, the Russians attacked Myropillia with a mortar and a guided aerial bomb. As a result, two buildings were destroyed, and tractors, minibuses and a car were damaged.
Two explosions were recorded in Manukhivka, which was probably attacked by an FPV (first-person view) drone.
The attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility and a post office building.
In addition, an attack with tubed artillery was recorded in Druzhba, Shostka district, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged there.
Information about the dead or injured among the local population is being clarified.
Support UP or become our patron!