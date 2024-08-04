Former Chernivtsi lawmaker killed in action

Dmytro Sirman, a resident of Chernivtsi and lawmaker of the municipal council in multiple convocations, was killed in action while defending Ukraine.

Source: Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A great patriot, a lawmaker on the Chernivtsi municipal council for multiple convocations, and a popular figure.

Advertisement:

He took up arms to defend Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale war."

Details: His son Oleh stated on social media that the soldier was killed on 3 August.

Dmytro Sirman lost his life near Synkivka on the Kupiansk front, according to MP Serhii Rudyk, whose aide he was. He was supposed to celebrate his 60th birthday in October.

Advertisement:

Since 2020, he has served as deputy of Chernivtsi mayor, overseeing the activities of executive bodies.

Support UP or become our patron!