Ukrainian defenders withdraw from tract in Donetsk Oblast
Monday, 5 August 2024, 00:28
DeepState analysts updated the map of the front line on the night of 4-5 August, noting that the Ukrainian defence forces had withdrawn from the Stupky Holubovski-2 tract in Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast.
Source: the DeepState analytical project
Details: In a commentary on the updated map, DeepState analysts noted that the Russians had advanced in the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Ivanivka and near Lysychne in Donetsk Oblast.
In addition, they stressed that the Ukrainian defence forces had withdrawn from the Stupky Holubovski-2 tract in Bakhmut district.
