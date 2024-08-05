Russians use 20 air-dropped mines to attack Sumy Oblast

The Russians have attacked the border territories of Sumy Oblast 13 times over the past 24 hours, using 20 air-dropped mines to attack one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village, or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 39 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Druzhba hromadas came under attack."

"Esman hromada: the Russians used 20 air-dropped mines to attack the hromada."

Details: Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with FPV drones and grenade launchers (four explosions).

The Russians shelled Druzhba hromada with artillery (four explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was hit by artillery (two explosions).

An FPV drone attack was recorded in Bilopillia hromada (one explosion).

The Russians attacked Khotin hromada with small arms.

Yunakivka hromada was hit by mortars, FPV drones and artillery (eight explosions).

