Russia loses another 1,180 soldiers and 69 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,180 soldiers, 69 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 584,090 (+1,180) military personnel;

8,417 (+6) tanks;

16,286 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;

16,345 (+69) artillery systems;

1,138 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

910 (+0) air defence systems;

365 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

13,122 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,414 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,094 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

2,737 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The General Staff noted that some points of the total Russian losses had to be adjusted due to the constant influx of updated intelligence, specifically air defence systems, fixed-wing aircraft, strategic and tactical UAVs, cruise missiles and vehicles, as well as special vehicles and other equipment.

"The total figure has been corrected and daily losses are reported as usual," the General Staff explained.

Support UP or become our patron!