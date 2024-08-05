All Sections
Explosion heard in Russia's Volgograd at night: substation on fire – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 August 2024, 08:22
Explosion heard in Russia's Volgograd at night: substation on fire – photos
An explosion. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Residents of the Russian city of Volgograd have heard an explosion at night, after which a fire broke out at an electric substation.

Source: Russian Astra Telegram channel; Volgograd news portal v1.ru

Details: It was reported that the Sovetskaya substation caught fire. 

An explosion.
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Voroshilovsky district of the city was left without electricity: lights went out in homes, and traffic lights and street lamps were switched off.

 
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

There is no information about what caused the explosion. 

