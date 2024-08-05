Vilnius investigates case of Lithuanian citizen fighting for Russians in Ukraine
Lithuanian law enforcement services have said they are investigating reports of a Lithuanian individual who is said to be fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine.
Source: Lithuanian media outlet BNS, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Lithuanian blogger Skirmantas Malinauskas recently alleged in a video on his YouTube channel that Kęstutis Kvetkus, whom he described as "a criminal from Jurbarkas with multiple convictions", is fighting for the Russians.
"Now he’s gone to fight and kill Ukrainians, to fight in the ranks of the invaders," the blogger said.
BNS has confirmed that Kvetkus posted a video on social media in which he is firing a grenade launcher and filming himself in the trenches, but it could not confirm its validity.
Rita Stundienė, spokesperson for the Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office, said Kvetkus is a suspect in cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
Previously: In June, the State Security Service of Latvia requested that criminal proceedings be initiated against a Latvian citizen who was illegally participating in hostilities against Ukraine on Russia's side.
Support UP or become our patron!