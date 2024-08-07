Russians bombard Nikopol from artillery and Grad MLRS, damaging agricultural company premises and several houses – photos
Russian forces have been bombarding Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and Grad MLRS since the evening of 6 August, damaging residential buildings, farm buildings, premises belonging to an agricultural company and a power transmission line.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "Since the evening, the enemy has carried out 15 attacks. In addition to kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, they also used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. The hromadas of Nikopol, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
A house caught fire. Three houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Premises belonging to an agricultural company were destroyed. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were hit."
Details: Lysak posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks and specified that there had been no casualties.
