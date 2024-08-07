All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians bombard Nikopol from artillery and Grad MLRS, damaging agricultural company premises and several houses – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 07:38
Russians bombard Nikopol from artillery and Grad MLRS, damaging agricultural company premises and several houses – photos
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have been bombarding Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and Grad MLRS since the evening of 6 August, damaging residential buildings, farm buildings, premises belonging to an agricultural company and a power transmission line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Since the evening, the enemy has carried out 15 attacks. In addition to kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, they also used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. The hromadas of Nikopol, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A house caught fire. Three houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Premises belonging to an agricultural company were destroyed. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were hit."

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks and specified that there had been no casualties.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopol
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Three Ukrainians injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russians bombard Nikopol district, causing much damage and wounding two people – photos
Ukrainian air defence downs four Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: