Russians bombard Nikopol from artillery and Grad MLRS, damaging agricultural company premises and several houses – photos

Russian forces have been bombarding Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and Grad MLRS since the evening of 6 August, damaging residential buildings, farm buildings, premises belonging to an agricultural company and a power transmission line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Since the evening, the enemy has carried out 15 attacks. In addition to kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, they also used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. The hromadas of Nikopol, Pokrov, Myrove, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A house caught fire. Three houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Premises belonging to an agricultural company were destroyed. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were hit."

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks and specified that there had been no casualties.

