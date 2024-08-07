All Sections
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 67 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 07:52
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 67 artillery systems in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s General Staff has updated its information on Russian losses. They have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 67 artillery systems and 29 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 586,370 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 8,429 (+8) tanks;
  • 16,323 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,451 (+67) artillery systems;
  • 1,138 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 910 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 365 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,212 (+54) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,421 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,226 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,759 (+21) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

