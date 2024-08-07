Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 67 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 07:52
Ukraine’s General Staff has updated its information on Russian losses. They have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, 67 artillery systems and 29 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 586,370 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 8,429 (+8) tanks;
- 16,323 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,451 (+67) artillery systems;
- 1,138 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 910 (+0) air defence systems;
- 365 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,212 (+54) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,421 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,226 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,759 (+21) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
