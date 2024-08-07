All Sections
Russians attack on 10 fronts, over 130 combat clashes occur in one day

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 08:47
Russians attack on 10 fronts, over 130 combat clashes occur in one day
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have launched attacks on 10 fronts over the past day, with the heaviest assaults recorded on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 136 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, nine clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest 19 times.

On the Siversk front, 21 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka, Pereizne and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New-York 18 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Kalynove, Oleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Panteleimonivka, Novozhelanne and Mezhove. The highest concentration of attacks occurred near the settlements of Ivanivka and Zhelanne.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

On the Prydniprovske front, two Russian offensive actions were unsuccessful.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting mortar and artillery attacks on settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact and at the rear.

