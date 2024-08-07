Germany to receive US$478 million worth of Patriot missiles to replace those it gave to Ukraine

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation business, has been given a US$478 million contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to supply Germany with Patriot GEM-T missiles.

Details: Germany will receive the missiles worth US$478 million to replace the ones it gave to Ukraine.

The report says Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have agreed to participate in financing the purchase.

"Our customers are already realising the benefits of bundled, multi-national procurement of Patriot missiles through NSPA, including the economies that offer greater affordability and the pre-negotiated contracting framework that shortens the acquisition timeline," said Tom Laliberti, president of Raytheon's Land and Air Defence Systems.

GEM-T, a Patriot Advanced Capability 2 (PAC-2) missile interceptor enhanced to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, is the primary weapon to complement the battle-tested Patriot air and missile defence system.

In July, the media reported that the US plan to increase the production of missiles for Patriot air defence systems supplied to Ukraine at Japanese factories was facing problems due to a shortage of a critical component produced by Boeing.

US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems, including Patriot, to Ukraine during the opening of the NATO Summit in July.

