Germany to receive US$478 million worth of Patriot missiles to replace those it gave to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 10:09
Patriot. Stock photo: Getty Images

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation business, has been given a US$478 million contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to supply Germany with Patriot GEM-T missiles.

Source: RTX’s press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Germany will receive the missiles worth US$478 million to replace the ones it gave to Ukraine.

The report says Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have agreed to participate in financing the purchase.

"Our customers are already realising the benefits of bundled, multi-national procurement of Patriot missiles through NSPA, including the economies that offer greater affordability and the pre-negotiated contracting framework that shortens the acquisition timeline," said Tom Laliberti, president of Raytheon's Land and Air Defence Systems.

GEM-T, a Patriot Advanced Capability 2 (PAC-2) missile interceptor enhanced to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, is the primary weapon to complement the battle-tested Patriot air and missile defence system.

Background:

Germanyweapons
