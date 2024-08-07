All Sections
Firefighters rescue kittens from blast-damaged building in Kherson after hearing meowing by chance – video

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 14:40
Kherson emergency workers have rescued four kittens from the basement of a damaged building

Firefighters have rescued four kittens from beneath a building damaged by an explosion in the city of Kherson. They happened to hear the kittens meowing after putting out the fire.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Kherson Oblast

Details: A Russian shell struck a household in the city overnight, causing some firewood to burst into flames. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

They quickly finished their work – then heard meowing coming from the basement of a damaged building nearby.

"There were both non-residential buildings and a house on the territory of this household. The owners were not there.

The firefighters heard meowing from the basement of one of the damaged buildings. They climbed in through a window and found some kittens. The mother cat was near the building at the time," Oksana Ulianova, a spokeswoman for the SES press service in Kherson Oblast, told UP. Ukrainska Pravda Zhyttia.

The firefighters took the kittens to a nearby barn, where they were reunited with their mother.

Background: A cat was rescued from the rubble of a house in the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast after it had saved its owner by meowing loudly just before a Russian bombardment.



