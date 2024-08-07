Ukrainian Parviz Nasibov gains incredible victory and advances to Greco-Roman wrestling semi-finals at Paris Olympics

Parviz Nasibov, a 25-year-old Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler performing in the weight category under 67 kg, has defeated Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Details: Nasibov’s opponent earned 4 points for successfully performing a throw at the start of the fight, so the Ukrainian was four points behind early in the fixture. Later, Parviz scored 2 points trying to catch up with Ismailov, but the latter held on until the end and prevailed, so the first period ended with a score of 6:2 in favour of the Kyrgyz.

However, Parviz didn't leave his opponent any chances in the second round, kept the initiative and scored 5 points without giving any to his opponent.

The quarter-finals will begin once all the matches in the round of 16 are over, and the semi-finals are scheduled for 19:15 Kyiv time.

The medal bouts in Greco-Roman wrestling will take place on Thursday, 8 August. Nasibov won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine is also represented in Greco-Roman wrestling by Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Zhan Beleniuk, who has reached the quarter-finals in the 87kg weight class.

