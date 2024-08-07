Russians strike Kherson suburbs, injuring 4 locals

Russian soldiers launched a drone attack on Kherson suburbs, injuring four people.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: After 16:00, the Russian forces struck Antonivka with a drone. A woman, 46, and a man, 56, were hospitalised. Both of them were on the street at the time of the explosion.

Later, it was reported that a man, 46, was also injured in the attack and hospitalised with mine-blast and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.



Updated: Later. Mrochko reported that four people had already been injured in the settlement of Antonivka as a result of Russian drone attacks. A woman, 71, was hospitalised with a mine-blast trauma. The medics are conducting further examinations.

