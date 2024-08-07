All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kherson suburbs, injuring 4 locals

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 August 2024, 22:31
Russians strike Kherson suburbs, injuring 4 locals
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian soldiers launched a drone attack on Kherson suburbs, injuring four people.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: After 16:00, the Russian forces struck Antonivka with a drone. A woman, 46, and a man, 56, were hospitalised. Both of them were on the street at the time of the explosion.

Advertisement:

Later, it was reported that a man, 46, was also injured in the attack and hospitalised with mine-blast and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Updated: Later. Mrochko reported that four people had already been injured in the settlement of Antonivka as a result of Russian drone attacks. A woman, 71, was hospitalised with a mine-blast trauma. The medics are conducting further examinations. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonwar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Kherson
Firefighters rescue kittens from blast-damaged building in Kherson after hearing meowing by chance – video
Russians hit high-rise building in Kherson, wounding woman – video, photo
Russians strike outskirts of Kherson, injuring 6 people
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: